Police nabs 15 cultists plotting supremacy battle in Nasarawa

No fewer than fifteen suspected cultists have been arrested and put under detention by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nasarawa State Command, for allegedly plotting supremacy battle among rival groups.

As gathered, the suspects were arrested in Lafia on Tuesday following an intelligence gathering that rival cult groups were planning to attack each other.

Confirming the development, the command’s spokesman, ASP Ramhan Nansel, said that the fifteen members admitted to belonging to Vikings and Black Axe confraternity in Nasarawa.

Through a statement on Friday, Nansel said that upon the intelligence, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi, swiftly mobilised a team comprising of personnel of the Police Command’s Anti-cultism, Anti-kidnapping and SWAT who stormed the cultist hideouts at Transformer and D.D world street located at Ombi1, opposite Isah Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic and arrested the suspects.

“In furtherance to the above, the Commissioner of Police wishes to assure the good people of the State of comprehensive security coverage and advised Parents and guardians to caution their wards and proteges to refrain from any unlawful gathering,” the statement said.

He warned hoteliers, proprietors of lounges and other recreational facilities against consenting to the use of their facilities and properties to aid cult-related activities as owners of such facilities are liable for prosecution as well.

The CP has ordered all the suspects be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation and however, warned all criminals to flee from Nasarawa State as the Police Command will make the state too hot for them.

