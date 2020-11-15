Police nabs 15 bandits, recovers 495 cows, others in Katsina 

Atleast 15 bandits were said to have been apprehended by the Nigerian Police and recovered 495 cows and sheep from the suspects in Katsina State.

It was learnt that the bandits were arrested with the animals by a team that comprises the personnel of the law enforcement agency and vigilante members after their operations in Tsaunin Bala village, Danmusa local government and Dankar – Dangayya villages in Batsari council.

The Katsina Police Command spokesman, Gambo Isah, who confirmed their arrest in a statement made available to The Guild, disclosed that investigation has commenced immediately.

In the statement released yesterday, Isah stated that the suspects were arrested after the law enforcement agency received a tip off from those that witnessed their activities within the communities.

He said: “On 13/11/2020 at about 08:00hrs, based on credible intelligence, Area Commander, Dutsinma led a combine teams of policemen and vigilante to Tsaunin Bala village, Danmusa LGA of Katsina state, based on the report that bandits numbering 10, armed with AK 47 rifles have escorted some suspected, rustled domestic animals to the village and returned back to the forest.

“Consequently, the team succeeded in arresting 11 suspected bandits led by one Alhaji Adamu popularly known as “SHANTAL”, a notorious, wanted gang leader of bandits and recovered 185 and 54 sheep.

“Also, on 13/11/2020 at about 14:40hrs, DPO Batsari led Operations “Puff Adder”, ” Sharan Daji” and Vigilante group on patrol along Dankar – Dangayya villages, Batsari LGA of Katsina state and intercepted three suspected bandits with 43 cows and 213 sheep suspected to be rustled ones.

“In the course of investigation, suspects confessed that the animals belong to one Dahiru Musa a notorious bandit, who was later arrested and could not give satisfactory account as to the ownership of the animals”, the spokesman added.