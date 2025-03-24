Police nabs 13 notorious gunmen, terrorizing Nigerians

As part of its commitment towards tackling internal security threats, the Nigeria Police Force has arrested 13 gunmen, who are suspected to be kidnappers, and recovered 11 assorted rifles, 89 rounds of ammunition, and operational motorcycles which the suspects used in carrying our their criminal activities, across Nigeria.

As gathered, the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) arrested eight suspects; Tukur Salisu, Sani Abubakar, Mamud Sani, Umar Abdullahi, Salisu Mohammed, Salisu Usman, Bashir Audu, and Jibril Haruna, after an ambush by the armed kidnappers at Oshara Ganden, a boundary community between Kogi and Edo, while en route to Edo State.

The arrest of the abductors by the police led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, 29 rounds of ammunition, and other weapons after a search was conducted by the law enforcement agency.

In a separate operation in Kaduna State, the IRT arrested 30 years old Yakubu Musa and 25 years old Usman Musa, linked to kidnappings and cattle rustling.

It was gathered that the police recovered three AK-47 rifles and 19 rounds of ammunition from the suspects, which they use in carrying out their operations.

Three additional suspects; Abubakar Lawan, Isiaku Abdullahi, and Abbas Maisaude, were apprehended in Kaduna and Niger States for kidnapping, with three rifles and 28 rounds of ammunition seized.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known to newsmen during a press briefing held in Abuja, on Monday.

Adejobi warned that the Police force is working tirelessly to ensure that there will be no sanctuary for criminals in Nigeria.

He noted that the arrests were made in a duration of time spanning January and March 2025.

Egbetokun also praised the bravery of the officers invlolved in the operations which led to the arrests of the criminal elements. He emphasized, “The Force remains resolute in its mission to protect citizens, uphold the rule of law and assure the public that it will continue to take decisive action against criminal elements.”