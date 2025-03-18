Police nabs 12 suspected kidnappers, cultists in Ondo

The Ondo Police Command has arrested 12 suspects linked to kidnapping, cultism, and vandalization of public properties during raids of black spots across the state.

The arrests were carried out during a series of operations which began when the police Special Squad detained a 39 years old motorcyclist, Komolafe Sunday, accused of aiding kidnappers by delivering food to victims and monitoring road movements.

According to the commissioner of police during the parade of the suspects on Tuesday, Sunday’s confession led the police to Akunu-Akoko, where two others, Umaru Sanda and Yusuf Ahmadu were arrested, with Sanda admitting to guarding captives in the forest.

The commissioner stated that the success of the arrests fueled further action, when police and vigilantes in Owo nabbed 21 years old Abdullahi Bala, found lurking in the bush.

He said, “Investigations tied him to a kidnapping syndicate connected to Ibrahim Dan Alh Umaru, arrested earlier this year,” noting another motorcyclist, Lekan Temitope, alias Legelege, was also detained for assisting abductors.

Afolabi said that police efforts escalated on March 14 with the arrest of 45 years old Ridwan Salisu, and 19 years old Umar Isyaku, in Ipele, caught with N3,614,000.

He disclosed, “Salisu claimed it was for a POS business, but we’re probing if it’s ransom money.”

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command also arrested four suspects, Awosika Babajide and Michael Peter of the Eiye Confraternity, and Kunle Akinwande and Akintemi Akinwunmiju of the Aveh group in Ondo town.

Furthermore, residents in Ilu-Abo, Ogbese caught Samuel Friday stealing from a transformer.

The CP disclosed, “He confessed to vandalizing since 2016, jailed three times before his 2018 release.”

He added that Friday sold stolen cables to Alhaji Abubakar, and Alhaji Sabo in Akure, both now targets of a manhunt.

The operation wrapped up with the midnight patrol team in Adinlewa apprehending Iyanu John with two stolen solar panels, completing the dozen arrests.

Afolabi assured that all suspects will face court once investigations are finalized, reinforcing the command’s commitment to restoring order across Ondo State.

These arrests come amid a rash of kidnappings, including the abduction of nine surveyors in Ilu Abo, Akure North Local Government Area, who were freed after a week.