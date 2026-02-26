Police nabs 113 kidnappers across Edo central

No fewer than 113 suspected kidnappers are set to be arraigned in court following their arrest by operatives of the Edo Police Command during coordinated operations across known criminal blackspots in the state.

The joint operation, conducted with support from the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), local vigilante groups, and hunters, focused on Edo Central.

Targeted raids were carried out in the identified Zango settlements of Agbede and Iruekpen, where actionable intelligence indicated that suspected kidnappers and their collaborators converge to receive ransom payments, regroup, and blend with unsuspecting members of the public.

According to the command’s spokesperson, all arrested suspects are currently undergoing thorough profiling to determine the extent of their involvement.

“Those found culpable will face the full weight of the law to serve as a deterrent to anyone participating in criminal activities,” the spokesperson added.

Reacting to the exercise, the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, reiterated that the Command’s fight against kidnapping syndicates will remain relentless and uncompromising.

He emphasized that the police will not only target armed elements in the forests but will also intensify efforts to dismantle their financial and human support networks across the state.

Agbonika further urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies, assuring that all intelligence will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality.

The Edo State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, warning unequivocally that there will be no sanctuary for kidnappers or their collaborators anywhere in the state.