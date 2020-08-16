Police nabs 11 suspected cultists during initiation in Calabar

No fewer than 11 suspected cultist have been put under detention by the Cross River Police Command over cult related activities in the state.

As gathered, the suspects were arrested by operatives of the police command during an initiation into a cult on Bishop Moynag Avenue, State Housing, Calabar.

The items recovored from the suspects include talking drum, wooden gong, two kegs of concoction and a bottle of Gordon drink.

Confirming the arrest, the command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, explained that the suspects were nine men and two women.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Sunday, Ugbo said that the suspects were arrested on August 14 through human and tactical intelligence information deployed by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdulkadir Jimoh.

According to him, the suspects were arrested by operatives from the Special Anti Robbery Squad and officers from the Federal Housing Police Division.

“On Aug. 14 2020, a team of SARS operatives and men from the Federal Housing Police Division through intelligence from the Commissioner of Police swung into action and arrested 11 suspected cultists during initiation.

“The suspects confessed to the crime. Investigation is still ongoing to unravel other cult members.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police once again warned all members of any cult groups or anyone having intention to engage in any cult-related activities to desist from such,” the statement read.