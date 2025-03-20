Police nabs two Delta youths for possessing arms

The Delta Police Command has arrested the youth president of Ekpan community, Victor Edavwe, and his accomplice, identified as Efe, after discovering an AK-47 rifle and forty-four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition in their possession, following credible intelligence about their alleged possession of the firearm.

The operation began when the Divisional Police Officer of Ekpan Police Station, Aliyu Shaba, received a tip-off about Edavwe’s recent acquisition of the rifle.

Shaba mobilized a team to Shrine Street in Ekpan, where they apprehended Edavwe and took him in for questioning.

His interrogation provided critical information, leading police to the residence of Efe, known as Eteyomo, where a search uncovered the AK-47, a single-barrel gun, three cutlasses, two daggers, and the ammunition concealed in a black sack on the roof of the sitting room.

Delta Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, detailed the incident, stating, “The DPO Ekpan division CSP Aliyu Shaba mobilized and led operatives to Shrine Street in Ekpan where the suspect Victor Edavwe was arrested.”

He added, “A search was conducted in the premises during which one AK-47 rifle [and other items] were recovered.”

The spokesperson noted that both suspects are currently in police custody as investigations are ongoing.