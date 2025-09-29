Police nab two kidnappers terrorising Nasarawa communities

The Nasarawa State Police Command has apprehended two suspected kidnappers accused of instilling fear in residents of several communities through persistent threats, extortion, and ransom demands, which reportedly forced victims to part with millions of naira.

The suspects, 28-year-old Abubakar Abdullahi from Bauchi and a 32-year-old accomplice, a resident of the state, allegedly targeted unsuspecting villagers, repeatedly calling them with threats of abduction unless they paid large sums of money.

Their actions, as gathered, not only spread fear across villages but also financially drained families already grappling with widespread insecurity.

The duo were taken into the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) custody in Lafia, after operatives of the command traced them to their hideout following complaints from residents of Saman Laraba village.

According to a police statement released on Monday, both suspects confessed during interrogation to collecting between N6 million and N7 million from terrified victims across the Doma and Lafia Local Government Areas.

“The suspects had been demanding as much as N3 million from individuals, and unfortunately, some victims had already paid before their arrest,” the statement said.

Reacting to the development, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Shetima Mohammed, described the operation as a significant breakthrough in the fight against crime.

He assured residents of the command’s continued commitment to dismantling criminal networks across the state and urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to support ongoing efforts against insecurity.

“We want to send a clear signal that crime will never go unpunished. Anyone who attempts to terrorize or extort our people will be hunted down and brought to justice,” Mohammed stated.