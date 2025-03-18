Police nab six suspected kidnappers in Edo

The Edo Police Command has arrested six suspected kidnappers and recovered N1,345,100 in proceeds from kidnapping activities sacross Edo recovering arms, ammunition.

The operation began when operatives of the Agbede Police Division, alongside vigilantes, apprehended three suspects, 20 years old Amilu Idris , 24 years old Usman Shuaibu, and 20 years old Yahuza Usman, during a stop and search in Aviele along Abumere.

The search on the three suspects aided the law enforcement agents to recover one English-made Beretta pistol, a dagger, and an Infinix phone often used during their operation.

The three other suspected kidnappers were apprehended by policemen attached to the Auchi Divisional police station, alongside community vigilantes were arrested following an intelligence gathered on the abductors mode of operation.

Among the three, Adamu Usman, a major member of the gang was arrested at UBA Junction, Auchi, after his accomplice fled.

An on-the-spot search on him resulted in the recovery of five micro SIM cards, a machete, a dagger, two phones, a pack of cigarettes, and the cash haul.

The two additional suspects, 19 years old Iliyasu Abubakar and 20 years old Safiyanu Mohammed, were subsequently apprehended after many hours of interrogation of the other suspects.

The command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that preliminary investigations linked the suspects to a syndicate responsible for kidnappings, armed robbery, and motorcycle snatching in Edo North.

He said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are part of a syndicate responsible for kidnaping and armed robbery, including snatching of motorcycles in that axis of the state. Investigation continues with a view to arrest other members of the syndicate.”

The spokesperson also noted that a victim, Ajibola Sunday of Igbirra Camp in Auchi, identified one of the suspects as part of an eight-man gang that abducted him and his mother-in-law on March 11, 2025, demanding N10 million in ransom for their release.

He disclosed, “During preliminary investigation, two additional suspects, Iliyasu Abubakar (19 years) and Safiyanu Mohammed (20 years) were arrested, while one of the sim cards was discovered to belong to one Ajibola Sunday of Igbirra camp in Auchi. When Ajibola Sunday was contacted and invited to the station, he identified the suspect as being part of the eight-man gang that kidnapped him and his mother-in-law on 11/03/2025 and their relations had to part with the sum of N10 million to secure their release.”

Yamu added that the Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, assured the public of the command’s resolve, stating that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Police investigations continue to track down other syndicate members, with authorities emphasizing their commitment to restoring security in the region.