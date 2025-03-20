How Police nab four kidnappers terrorizing Delta

The Delta Police Command has arrested four suspected armed robbers and kidnappers in Jeddo, Okpe Local Government Area, Delta State, recovering an arsenal of weapons, including an English pump-action gun, two locally made single-barrel guns, a fabricated Beretta pistol, a cut-to-size gun, and a live cartridge.

The suspects, 38 years old Endurance Oghoghome, 46 years old Blessing Oghoghome, 43 years old Marvellous Dissy, 38 years old and Jonas Orogho, were apprehended during an operation, led by the Ekpan Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Aliyu Shaba which targeted a criminal hideout in the Jeddo community following intelligence on kidnapping and robbery activities.

After the arrests of the suspects, preliminary questioning was conducted, after which the arrested individuals guided police to their base, where a search uncovered the weapons.

Delta Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, detailed the operation in a statement, noting the Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, praised the DPO and his team for their efforts.

He said, “The people of Jeddo community have reached out to the command appreciating their effort, noting that they can now breathe a sigh of relief due to the arrest of these suspects,”