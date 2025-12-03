Police nab Bauchi drug kingpin, recovers over N12m substance

In a major blow to the illicit drug trade, operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a notorious drug kingpin and seized narcotics worth over N12 million during a raid in the state.

The suspect, identified as Ogbu Simon, was the main supplier of hard drugs to several markets, with the recovered substances including 17,500 sachets of Tramadol and 487 packs of Diazepam (D5), popularly known as “Yellow Voice.”

The operation took place in Ningi Local Government Area following credible intelligence from a concerned citizen about suspicious activities at a shop owned by the suspect.

On Wednesday, Police spokesman Mohammed Wakil confirmed that detectives, led by the Divisional Police Officer of Ningi, CSP Surajo Kudu, recovered the drugs during the raid.

During interrogation, Simon reportedly confessed to regularly transporting the drugs from Onitsha in Anambra State to Ningi and surrounding areas.

“The seized substances are valued at approximately N12.2 million,” Wakil stated, adding that both the suspect and the exhibits will be transferred to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Bauchi for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police CP Sani Aliyu praised the operation and reiterated his administration’s zero-tolerance policy for drug-related crimes.

“We will continue to go after drug barons and their networks. I urge members of the public to volunteer useful information to help us rid our society of this menace,” the CP said.