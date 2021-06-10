Police nabs 40yrs-old IPOB, ESN herbalist in Imo

The Imo Police Command has disclosed that it has arrested a 40-year-old man, identified as Uzoamaka Ugoanyanwu said to be a notorious native doctor, who allegedly prepares charms for members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

As stated, Ugoanyanwu led security operatives to IPOB’s hideout where eight other suspects in connections with series of violent and unprovoked attacks on security operatives and facilities in Nigeria, particularly in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria were arrested.

Confirming the arrest, the State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, said two of the suspects arrested were identified as part of the gunmen that attacked the country home of Hope Uzodinma, the governor, in April.

Yaro explained that the suspects were apprehended in Ukwuorji, Mbaitoli Local Government area, along Onitsha road following a painstaking investigation carried out by the command’s tactical units.

The CP maintained that the breakthrough was in line with the mandate given to the operatives of the command by IGP Alkali Usman to fish out all criminal elements in the state and restore normalcy to the state.

He said, “On June 8, at about 1630 hrs, tactical teams of the command through diligent and painstaking investigations, stormed Ukwuorji, Mbaitoli Local Government area, along Onitsha road and arrested one Ezeugo Ordu, a native of Ubachima, Omuma, Oru West LGA.’

“He confessed to being a member of IPOB/ESN and made useful statements to the Police as regards to the recent attacks on Police stations as well as the residence of Gov. Uzodinma.

“He further led operatives of the command to the IPOB/ESN camp, a bush close to Njaba River, 9 persons were arrested at the criminal hideout while planning another attack, assorted charms were recovered from them.

“However, two out of the 9 arrested in the hideout, Chinedu Nwakaire and Uzoamaka Ugoanyawu the native doctor, were identified to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the private residence of the governor recently.”

The CP asks members of IPOB/ESN “especially those who stole police arms and ammunitions to voluntarily surrender themselves to enable them to get a soft landing”.

