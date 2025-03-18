Police nab 30yrs old female arms dealers in Abuja

As part of a campaign against arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and currency counterfeiting, the Nigeria Police Force has disrupted major criminal networks, arresting a female gunrunner and several drug suppliers linked to bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and kidnappers.

The arms dealer, 30 years old Hauwa Sani from Doro village, was arrested along the Keffi/Abuja Expressway, with 124 rounds of live ammunition hidden in a 5-litre palm oil container.

Three men, 50 years old Usman Yahaya, 27 years old Joseph Matthew, and 25 years old Solomon Bala, all from Postiskum, Yobe State, were apprehended with 30 cartons of codeine syrups and other drugs intended for bandits and insurgents

Other suspects, 24 years old Yusuf Dantani, 32 years old Usman Labaran, and 23 years old Musa Mohammed, were arrested with 10 AK-47 rifles and confessed to receiving N3.98 million for prior arms deals.

The operations, detailed in a statement on Monday, from Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, highlight the work of the Force Intelligence Department-Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS).

He said, “On December 23, 2024, at about 5:50 PM, operatives of FID-STS intercepted one Hauwa Sani, a 30-year-old female resident of Doro village, along the Keffi/Abuja Expressway. She was found in possession of 124 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, concealed inside a 5-litre container of palm oil. She confessed that one Nasiru of Daura tasked her to deliver the ammunition to Katsina State. Further Investigations have led to several other recoveries and arrests that are undergoing profiling. Citizens are urged to be wary and remain conscious of the antics of these smugglers. Suspicious items should be reported immediately to the appropriate authorities.”

He continued, “In another operation on February 1st, 2025, operatives of the FID-STS, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted Alhaji Usman Yahaya ‘m’ 50, Joseph Matthew ‘m’ 27, and Solomon Bala ‘m’ 25, all residents of Postiskum, Yobe State. The suspects were apprehended while transporting 30 cartons of codeine syrups and other various hard drugs around Postiskum. They confessed that the drugs were intended for supply to bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and kidnappers terrorizing Yobe State and neighbouring countries. Furthermore, on February 3rd, 2025, operatives of FID-STS, apprehended one Yusuf Dantani ‘m’ 24 yrs, Usman Labaran ‘m’ 32 yrs, and Musa Mohammed ‘m’ 23 yrs with 10 AK-47 rifles. The suspects upon interrogation confessed to being involved in several arms deals, receiving the sum of Three Million Nine Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira (N3,980,000) for the last batch of arms they were supposed to trade.”

The spokesperson noted that that the recent successful operations demonstrated the force’s commitment to proactively combating crime, disrupting criminal networks, and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

He said, “These successful operations highlight the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to proactively combat crime, disrupt criminal networks, and ensure the safety and security of all citizens. The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its efforts to dismantle criminal enterprises and bring perpetrators to justice. We urge the public to continue to support our efforts by providing timely and accurate information that can aid in crime prevention and detection.”