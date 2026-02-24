Police may retire 35 senior officers after Disu’s appointment 

Mixed reactions have continued to trail President Bola Tinubu’s decision to appoint Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Olatunji Disu, as Acting Inspector General of Police, after the appointment may force 35 senior police officers to embark on compulsory retirement with the outgoing Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, who resigned from office over personal issues.

The 35 senior police officers’, eight Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGs) and 27 AIGs, major grouse against the change in the Nigerian Police Force leadership was that the President should have picked the most senior DIG to replace Egbetokun and not Disu who was their junior.

Also their grievance against Disu’s appointment was that the development, which they did not see coming, had made the Police Service Commission (PSC) to have allegedly started preparing their retirement benefits.

They alleged that the appointed Acting IGP cannot be allowed to lead the country’s law enforcement agency, except one of them, considering that his age and others.

As gathered, they expressed their grievances on Tuesday during an emergency meeting held in Abuja after the announcement where they allegedly vowed to ensure that Disu’s resumption is truncated.

Aside from that, it was learnt that the senior officers who attended the meeting physically and virtually during the deliberation stressed that they may embark on a protest to ensure that the President reverse the appointment towards picking a senior officer that would ensure they remain in service.

A source privy to the discussion at the meeting added that the senior police officers were also planning to allegedly incite junior officers that were loyal to them to truncate the President’s plans on security for the country.

While the 35 senior policemen, sources said, were expressing their displeasure over the President’s decision, Commissioners of Police across the 36 states and other young officers, particularly those that have been denied promotion, were rejoicing that Disu’s appointment as the 23rd IGP would fast-track their promotion to commensurate with the number of years spent in service.

A breakdown of the senior police officers, who may be compelled to embark on retirement, considering their rank in the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), to the Acting IGP, Disu, was further corroborated by the Nigerian Police website, revealing names and position of the senior police officers.

Among those that may be forced to tender his resignations is DIG for the Department of Training and Development, DIG Frank Mba, who is popular within the police force.

Others who may have to leave include Deputy Inspector-General in charge of Finance and Administration, DIG Yahaya Abubakar; Head of Logistics and Supply, DIG Adebola Hamzat; and DIG Adebowale Williams, who supervises Information and Communication Technology at the Force Headquarters.

Also listed on the Police website were DIG Sadiq Abubakar, who oversees the Force Criminal Investigations Department; Heads the Force Intelligence Department, DIG Ben Okolo; and DIG for Research and Planning, DIG Basil Idegwu.

While the Police are yet to indicate the number of AIGs who would be redeployed or leave with Egbetokun, following the shakeup inside the Force headquarters, as Disu prepares to take over the country’s police leadership.

While some of the DIGs and AIGs were Disu’s contemporaries, sources noted the preferential treatment received by the senior police officers, which Disu was not privileged to, formed reasons his course mates were promoted ahead of him.

Some of those whose fates now hang in the balance after their promotions were DIG Fayoade Adegoke, DIG Funsho Adegboye, and DIG Mohammed Dankwara.

The 59-year-old Disu was enlisted into the Nigerian Police on May 18, 1992, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent, to curb crime, protect the citizens and their property across the country.

The new IGP, who holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Education from Lagos State University, has two Master’s degrees in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State, and another in Criminology, Security, and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University.

He trained at the Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State. Before his current posting, he was the commissioner of police, Rivers State Police Command.

Before the appointment, AIG Disu was recently deployed to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) annex in Lagos to assist the Force tackle crimes.

He was the former commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), replacing Abba Kyari, following his suspension.

After his promotion to Commissioner, Disu served in Abuja and Rivers, where he led the Commands towards reducing crimes and apprehending criminals terrorizing the states.

He was also a former commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State.