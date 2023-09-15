Police may exhume Mohbad’s body for autopsy- Lagos PPRO

As controversies intensified over circumstances that resulted in the death of late Afrobeat singer, Oladimeji Aloba popularly called Mohbad, the Nigerian Police has intensified investigations on his death and disclosed the Mohbad’s body may be exhumed for autopsy.

The police said that all measures that could unravel causes of the artiste death would be adopted and implemented to apprehend anyone that may have been involved circumstances that led to Mohbad’s demise.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, during a social media live session with a popular media personality.

“If need be, the body will be exhumed. It’s not too late. The body can be exhumed and autopsy can be performed”.

Hundeyin appealed that Nigerians should approach the police with genuine information that could fast-track their investigations.

The Lagos spokesperson, meanwhile, cautioned that they should not flood the police with less relevant evidence, saying, this will slow down the probe into Mohbad’s death.

He assured that the police will protect the identities of anyone that provide information that could aid the police on this investigations.

According to him, we want Nigerians with genuine evidence to come forward to fast-track the investigations. We assure you of the protection. And they can reach me through my phone numbers and social media handles, I will forward it to the team investigating the case”.

Earlier, the Force PRO, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday noted that the police would probe the singer’s death.

Shedding more light on the statement, Hundeyin said, “The Force PRO issued a statement this evening saying that investigation will commence and that’s what we’re going to do.

“The statement also states that people should bring whatever information they have to the commissioner of police in Lagos State.

“That’s because we don’t want to do hierarchy anymore. Take it to Force CID, bring it to Lagos Command. It doesn’t matter. We’re going to harmonise it within ourselves and ensure that justice is done.”

