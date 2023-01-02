Police may exhume Lagos youth’s body after releasing killer cop identities, 

The Nigerian Police may have to exhume the body of a Lagos youth, Gafaru Buraimoh, after unveiling Inspector Imeh Johnson’s identity as the killer of the youngman’s in Ajah axis of the state.

As gathered, Gafaru’s body was laid to rest in accordance with Muslim rites a day after the police officer killed him, and to aid investigations, an autopsy to assist the prosecution team in proving their case may have to be carried out.

Aside from that, the police has forwarded the orderly room proceedings (with recommendations) regarding Inspector Imeh Johnson to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 2, Lagos for review and final decision.

This was revealed by the state police public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, through a statement released on his official social media handle on Monday.

Inspector Johnson was arrested for allegedly being behind the shooting that resulted in the killing of one Gafaru who resides in Happy Land Estate, Ajah, Lagos State. According to him, the orderly room proceedings (with recommendations) of Inspector Imeh Johnson have been forwarded to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 2, Lagos for review and the final decision. Hundeyin had earlier disclosed that Gafaru’s death occurred during a shooting incident involving men of Ajah Division, which resulted in the unfortunate death of Gafaru Buraimoh of Happy Land Estate, Ajah. The police report stated that the officer behind the shooting, an Inspector of Police, identified as AIG Imeh Johnson was immediately disarmed and had been detained. The police said an investigation had commenced. “The Lagos State Police Command through the Area Commander, Elemoro, and Divisional Police Officer, Ajah has since notified and established contact with the family. “The Command, while commiserating with the family of the deceased over the avoidable and most unfortunate incident, gives assurances that the already commenced investigation into the immediate and remote circumstances leading to the shooting will be brought to a speedy and conclusive end, while equally ensuring that justice is served,” the police spokesperson had stated.

