Police may dismiss Abba Kyari over involvement in Hushpuppi’s Qatari scam

Following $1.1 million fraud allegations raised against the Commander of Intelligence Response and Monitoring Team, Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner of Police, there were indications that the Police Service Commission (PSC) could dismiss and prosecute Kyari if found culpable in the crime.

The PSC, the organ responsible for recruitment and disengagement of Nigerian Police officers, could also demote Kyari if there was any link between him and the major perpetrator of the fraud, an Instagram influencer and suspected fraudster, Ramon Abass, popularly called Hushpuppi.

Speaking on possible punishment that awaits Kyari pending all investigations to determine his involvement in the fraud on a businessman that proposed to build a school for children in Qatar, the Commissioner in charge of Media for the PSC board, Austin Braimoh, disclosed that the super Cop has been asked to step aside, pending the outcome of ongoing findings and that the commission would the final determiner of his fate.

While arguing that the commission’s findings would determine Kyari’s law enforcement career, Braimoh stated that the PSC would not be bound by the outcome of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) fact-finding team.

He noted that the PSC would also embark on thorough findings after the IGP team must have completed their investigations to ascertain Kyari’s status in the fraud.

“The commission won’t say anything until we get the official report. We are the final decision-maker on his fate as a Police officer. Everything concerning his indictment can be investigated and the criminal aspect of it can be sent to the law court; but on the official aspect concerning discipline, no other body has the power to do anything to him as a Police officer. It is only the commission that has such powers.

“So, the commission is awaiting the full report of the investigation and his indictment and we will treat it officially. We will apply the law. The law will determine the various punishments that we can award against him. He can be dismissed, depending on the gravity of the offense; we can demote him, reduce his rank; we can suspend him.

“Many things are laid out before us pertaining to various offenses and after that, the criminal aspect will be referred to the court for prosecution. It depends on how the report is coming; whether it is coming to us directly for us to extricate the criminal aspect and treat it or they want to treat it and refer the official one to us to discipline him”.

