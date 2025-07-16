Police may dismiss 151 senior policemen over misconduct

No fewer than 151 senior police officers risk dismissal as the Nigeria Police Force commences disciplinary action over alleged misconduct, including abuse of office, extortion, and other unethical practices.

The move follows a series of internal investigations and petitions submitted by members of the public, which uncovered widespread violations of professional conduct among the affected officers.

The internal review, which commenced on Monday, July 14, 2025, and will continue until Friday, July 25, is being held at the IGP Smart Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The affected officers, drawn from various commands and units nationwide, are appearing before the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC).

According to police authorities, the FDC is responsible for handling misconduct cases involving officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and above.

The committee is tasked with examining the charges, evaluating evidence, and recommending appropriate sanctions, including dismissal, in accordance with police service rules.

While the final decisions rest with the Police Service Commission (PSC), the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has made it clear that the Force will not shield any officer found guilty of violating professional standards.

In a statement issued through the Force Headquarters, Egbetokun emphasised that the disciplinary process reflects his administration’s commitment to zero tolerance for indiscipline, noting that internal accountability is key to rebuilding public trust in the police.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, also stated that the ongoing review is part of sweeping internal reforms aimed at creating a more transparent, responsible, and people-focused policing system.

He assured Nigerians that no officer, regardless of rank, will be spared if found guilty, as the Force intensifies efforts to clean up its ranks and improve service delivery.