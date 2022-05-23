Police loses another senior officer in Bayelsa

The Nigeria Police has lost another senior officer, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16 Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Donald Awunah.

Awunah, who was a former spokesperson for the Force, was said to have been confirmed dead at Garki Hospital Abuja, after a brief illness.

Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, mourned the demise of Awunah, who he described as an eminent communicator, ardent officer, and resourceful personnel of the National Institute.

Through a statement released by the Force’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Monday, Baba commended the former spokesperson’s resourcefulness and commitment to duty during his tenure.

He further condoled with the immediate family, relatives, fellow coursemates, and friends of the deceased AIG who passed away in active service of his fatherland and prayed for the repose of his soul.

As gathered, deceased Awunah was said to have hailed from Benue State, was said to have been enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 15th March, 1988, and was a dedicated officer with great passion for training and development and was at a time the Commandant, Police Staff College, Jos.

