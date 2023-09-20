Police locks down Kano after tribunal sacks Governor

The Kano Police Command has imposed a 24 hours lockdown on the state, as part of measures to avoid any breakdown of law and order, following a Tribunal judgement that sacked the governor, Kabiru Yusuf, and replaced him with the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate, Yusuf Gawuna.

It said that the lockdown that started at about 6pm on Wednesday would elapse 6pm Thursday, when the tension that had trailed the cases at the tribunal and judgement delivered by the court would have subsided across the state.

The lockdown was announced by the Police Commissioner, Mohammed Gumel, on Wednesday, shortly after the tribunal declared that the poll had several irregularities and that Gawuna won the exercise on March 18, 2023.

Gumel.discloaed that the police action was based on the State Government directives that law and order must be sustained across Kano.

According to the statement, In view of the Constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force alongside the relevant Internal Security and Law Enforcement Agencies to preserve law and order in the State, the Kano State Police Command have mapped out strategies on that direction and call on the good people of the State to give the necessary confidence and supports.

“Going forward, Kano State residents are called upon to note that combined Security Forces have already been dispatched to the nooks and crannies including the entry and exits of the State to ensure enforcement and strict compliance of the Twenty-Four Hours (24hrs) Curfew order as communicated by the State Government via letter with Reference No: K/SEC/H/435/T.1/153 dated 20th September, 2023 taking effect from 6pm of Wednesday, 20th September to 6pm of Thursday, 21st September 2023. Violators will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Finally, I wish to appreciate all the peace-loving People of the State and urge them to remain law abiding as it’s in the best interest of all that we come together to maintain law and order in the State”.

