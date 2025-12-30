Police link Kebbi hospital explosion to overheated gas cylinder

The Kebbi State Police Command has clarified the cause of the explosion at the General Hospital, Bagudo, dismissing earlier rumours that a bomb or helicopter was involved.

According to the command, investigations and expert assessments revealed that the explosion resulted from an inferno that overheated air-conditioning and refrigerator gas cylinders, which caused the loud blasts reported in the area.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Police Public Relations Officer, Bashir Usman, it noted that assessments conducted by EOD-CBRN experts, in collaboration with the Commissioner of Police Tactical Team, confirmed that no explosives or aerial activity were involved.

The police also confirmed that no lives were lost and no injuries were recorded, as verified by the on-site expert teams.

The Command urged the public and media to disregard unverified reports suggesting bomb or helicopter involvement and to rely on official information.

It further reassured residents that the situation is fully under control, emphasizing its commitment to public safety and transparency.