Police lifts ban on Gombe motorcycle operation

The Gombe State Police Command has lifted the ban on motorcycle operations, extending permitted riding hours to 11:00 p.m. during Ramadan and maintaining the adjustment beyond the fasting period.

The decision followed security assessments and consultations aimed at balancing public safety with increased socio-religious activities associated with the season.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Command said the move is intended to ease mobility for residents attending late-night prayers and communal events.

The state police Public Relations Officer, Buhari Abdullahi, explained that the revised directive reflects the Command’s responsiveness to evolving community needs.

He said the extension represents “a deliberate effort to align security operations with heightened religious and social engagements during and after Ramadan.”

Commissioner of Police, Umar Chuso, reassured residents that the relaxation would not compromise security across the state.

“Our commitment to protecting lives and property remains firm,” he said, adding that operational deployments have been recalibrated to ensure the extended movement window does not create vulnerabilities.

Chuso also noted that additional patrol teams and enhanced surveillance measures have been activated to safeguard worshippers, commuters, and neighborhoods throughout the period. Law enforcement personnel will continue to monitor compliance closely.

The Command cautioned commercial and private motorcyclists to adhere strictly to traffic and safety regulations, including carrying valid identification, maintaining proper motorcycle documentation, and avoiding reckless conduct on the roads.

Residents were also urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest security formation.

The police also extended appreciation to religious leaders, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders for their cooperation during consultations that informed the policy adjustment.