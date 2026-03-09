Police launch manhunt for Oyo man over lover’s murder

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the murder of 26-year-old Precious Mogaji and launched an intensive manhunt for her 29-year-old boyfriend, Quadri Mohammed, who is the prime suspect and currently at large.

Operatives began a full investigation after police officers from the Ojoo Division were dispatched to the scene following a report from a good Samaritan.

The victim’s lifeless body was discovered at the entrance of her boyfriend’s room around 12:05 a.m. on Monday in the Oguntula area of Ojoo, Akinyele Local Government Area, Ibadan.

“The Oyo State Police Command has commenced investigation into the alleged murder of Precious Mogaji, aged 26 years,” said the Police Public Relations Officer.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that at about 0005hrs, the victim was found lying lifeless at the entrance of her boyfriend’s room. The suspect, Quadri Mohammed, aged 29, fled the scene and is now the primary suspect.”

Police clarified that initial reports mistakenly placed the incident in Akobo, correcting misinformation circulating in some media outlets.

The command emphasized that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and determine the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, which appears to be a case of domestic-related violence.