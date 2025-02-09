Police kills young businessman in Rivers

A protest has erupted in the Omagwa community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State following the extra-judicial killing of a youth by a police officer.

The incident occurred when the policeman attached to the Omagwa Division of the Rivers State Police Command, shot Chikuma Egbule, a native of the community, who was pronounced dead by medical experts.

This sparked instant protests in the community which is also a host community for the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The protesters initially carried the body of the slain youth to the Omagwa Divisional Police station where they intended to deposit it.

They, were, however, resisted and repelled by the policemen on the ground. They then blocked the road in protest, causing gridlock on the busy highway which leads to the airport, and Owerri in Imo state.

When contacted the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said that the trigger-happy cop had been arrested while the body of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue.

“The command is aware, and the CP is on top of the situation. Normalcy has now been restored, and adequate security is present on the ground to prevent any breach of peace.

“The corpse has been deposited at the morgue while the police officers have been detained while an investigation is ongoing