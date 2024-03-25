Police kills wanted cult leader terrorizing Rivers’ communities

In a significant victory against criminality, the Rivers State Police Command has killed a notorious cult leader, David Odiereke, popularly called Solution, terrorizing communities in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.

Odiereke, who had been on the Command’s wanted list for over eight years, was killed during a gun battle with law enforcement officers in one of the forests in the council.

As gathered, the notorious cult leader, who had been linked with deaths of traditional ruler and other personalities within the state, was killed at about 4 am on Monday.

Addressing the press at the Ahoada Area Command, where Odiereke’s body was brought, Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, commended residents for their support in the fight to end criminality across the state.

He said: “We have been under attack from him and his cult group for some time. The command declared him wanted in 2016 due to numerous killings attributed to him. He is a serial killer, and his criminal activities have rendered his clan deserted.

“The reign of terror perpetrated by Odiereke,” Commissioner Disu continued, “came to an end when the command led a successful operation to his camp at Api forest, situated between Odiereke Ubie and Joinkarama 4 in Ahoada West LGA. Despite his attempts to evade capture, the command maintained relentless pursuit, eventually leading to his neutralization.

Disu listed over 10 individuals killed by Odiereke’s Greenland Cult during his reign of terror, including the notable paramount ruler, Sampson, who fell victim to the gangster on February 2, 2024. He commended the officers of the Ahoada Area Command and Division for their dedication and urged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

The Commissioner, in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, stressed that the policemen under his watch remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, and this successful operation marks a significant step forward in achieving that goal.

In a show of solidarity, members of the Ahoada West community gathered to express their appreciation for the Rivers State Police Command’s efforts in restoring peace. Ben Eke, Chairman of Ahoada East LGA, expressed his satisfaction, stating, “Even though he is from Ahoada West and was neutralized there, the ripple effects of reduced criminality will benefit my LGA.”

Paramount ruler Seji Erbenezer of Owube community, Odiereke’s hometown, echoed the sentiment, saying, “The community is relieved. This young man has been a terror, engaging in serial killings, kidnappings, and notorious cult activities.”