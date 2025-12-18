Police kills two kidnappers in Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have rescued a kidnapped woman and neutralised two suspected kidnappers during a gun battle that erupted while attempting to rescue the victim in Emohua Local Government Area.

The operation was conducted by officers of the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Emohua Annex, following a tip-off about the whereabouts of the abductors after they carried out the criminal act along Ozuaha Road in Emohua on December 5, 2025.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, the victim’s brother reported the incident on December 9 after the kidnappers demanded a ransom of ₦1.2 million and threatened to kill her if the payment was not made.

Acting on credible intelligence, police operatives stormed the kidnappers’ hideout around 11:30 a.m. in a forested area off Ozuaha Road, leading to a confrontation between the officers and the suspects.

During the clash, two suspected kidnappers were killed, while others fled into the forest with gunshot wounds, abandoning their weapons.

The spokesperson added that the victim was rescued unhurt, part of the ransom was recovered, and weapons recovered from the scene included one pump-action rifle, five live cartridges, two spent cartridges, and a locally made pistol.

Commenting on the operation, Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the operatives for their bravery and professionalism, assuring residents of the command’s ongoing commitment to combating kidnapping and other violent crimes.

He urged members of the public to provide information on the fleeing suspects to help recover the remaining ransom and bring all involved to justice.