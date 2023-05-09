Police kills two gunmen, arrests four robbers in Anambra

The Anambra Police Command and the local vigilante group have killed no fewer than two gunmen that were discovered terrorising residents across the state.

Also, the police arrested four robbery suspects found while they were vandalising a truck alleged to have been stolen and brought to the state.

The killing o these gunmen was disclosed by the police on Tuesday through a statement released and made available to newsmen in the state.

On the gunmen, the development followed joint operations by the police alongside the vigilantes, patrolling the state to ensure residents get adequate protection.

According to the statement released by the Command’s spokesman, Ikenga Tobechukwu, “These joint operations yielded a major positive development on 7/5/2023 by 8:45 pm. The operatives while on routine patrol along Usmusiome Nkpor, Idemili North LGA intercepted a gang of four operating in an unregistered black Lexus SUV, recovered two locally made explosives, one AK-47 rifle, nine live 7.62 ammunition, four AK-47 magazines, charms, and other incriminating items.

“The operatives during the gun duel with the criminals demobilized two of the gang members, while two others escaped. Efforts are already emplaced to arrest other fleeing gang members.”

He noted that earlier on the same day, police operatives at Azu Ogbunike, Oyi council area of the South-East state, arrested members of a four-man armed robbery gang while they were vandalising a truck suspected to have been stolen.

“They all confessed to the crime and they are currently helping the police with information on other syndicate members that dispossess innocent drivers of their trucks before bringing them to their criminal hideout at Azu Ogbunike,” the spokesman noted.

