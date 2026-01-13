25.6 C
Lagos
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
National

Police kills two bandits in Kaduna

0
14

The Kaduna State Police Command has killed two suspected armed bandits and recovered firearms and ammunition during a security operation in the Giwalga area of Bayan Kogi District, Giwa Local Government Area.

The operation followed intelligence reports that notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Sanusi Bajira, was mobilising his gang to attack the community.

The bandits had reportedly imposed an illegal levy on residents of Idissu Village, threatening violence after the villagers failed to meet their demands.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, stated that efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Acting on the intelligence, the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, directed the Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to deploy operatives immediately.

A combined team of police personnel and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) was dispatched to the area, where they encountered an ambush set by the bandits. A fierce gunfight ensued, but the security team overpowered the attackers.

Two bandits were killed, several others escaped with gunshot injuries, and police recovered two guns and five rounds of ammunition.

Previous article
Nigeria-UAE trade deal opens duty-free access for 13,500 products
Next article
Coalition prays for Tinubu’s success, APC victory in 2027

Related Articles

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.