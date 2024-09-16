Police kills three gunmen during attack on Imo station

The Imo Police Command has neutralised three suspected terrorists during an attempt to loot the Njaba divisional police station in the state.

Aside from that, the police recovered three Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) from gunmen during the clash that lasted for minutes.

As gathered on Monday, the gunmen stormed the premises and launched a violent attack on the headquarters, shooting sporadic to scare the law enforcement officers away from the facility.

In a statement released, the spokesperson of the command, ASP Henry Okoye, says the police operatives successfully repelled the attack on the Njaba Divisional Headquarters and protect the facility from being taken over by the gunmen.

Okoye said in response to the attack, its ever-gallant operatives swiftly took up defensive positions and engaged the assailants, resulting in the neutralization of three attackers. He said the remaining assailants, who sustained various gunshot injuries, fled into nearby bushes.

During the operation, the police spokesperson added that its forces recovered one General Purpose Machine Gun, one AK-47 rifle, and three vehicles: a Toyota Lexus 470, a Mercedes GLK, and a Toyota Venza.