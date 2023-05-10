Police kills three bandits during clashes in Zamfara

No fewer than three armed bandits were reported to have been killed during gun duels with policemen attached to Zamfara Police Command across different communities in Tsafe and Bakura local government areas of the state.

As gathered, the Anti-Violence Squad had neutralised two terrorists and recovered one AK-49 and pump action gun, after engaging in a gun duel with the terrorists, while others escaped with gunshot wounds at Gidan Giye in Tsafe LGA.

Also, the police tactical operatives killed one terrorist and recovered a high-caliber rifle with magazines when they engaged with the terrorists attempting to attack a civilian.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bunu, disclosed this on Wednesday during a press conference at the Police Command Headquarters in Gusau, the state capital.

The freshly deployed police chief expressed the readiness of the command to collaborate with traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other security agencies, to tackle the security challenges facing the state.

“On 3rd May, 2023 at about 1430hrs, a team of Police operatives attached to the Anti-Violence Squad while on surveillance patrol along Gusau – Tsafe road at Gidan Giye village in Tsafe LGA intercepted bandits on three motorcycles each carrying three persons. On sighting the Police, the bandits engaged them in a gun duel which lasted for an hour,” he said.

“However, due to superior fighting power, the Anti-Violence Squad neutralized two of the bandits and recovered One AK-49 rifle and one Pump action Gun while other bandits escaped with possible gunshots wounds.”

“On 4th May, 2023 at about 1410hrs, Police Tactical operatives received a distress call that two armed men suspected to be bandits attacked one Abdullahi Na’ibi ‘M’ of Yardadi Village via Rini District of Bakura LGA of Zamfara State while on his way to Bakura Town. On receiving the report, the DPO swiftly mobilized and led a striking force of the division, trailed the bandits, and caught up with them at Yardadi Village.

“Upon sighting the Police, the bandits engaged them in a gun duel where the gallant Policemen retaliated with superior fire as a result of that, one of the bandits was neutralized while the other retreated and ran into the bush with gunshot wounds.”

The Commissioner of Police assured the people of the state that the police under his watch would not tolerate human rights violations, corrupt practices, and other forms of unprofessional conduct

“I want to assure the good people of the state that, the police under my watch will discharge its responsibilities in line with professional ethics of the force with justice and equity to all. Human rights violations, corrupt practices, and other unprofessional conducts will not be tolerated,” he said.

Bunu commended media practitioners for their contributions to the successes recorded in the ongoing fight against terrorists and urged them to continue to exhibit professionalism in their reportage of security issues, towards promoting peace in the state.

