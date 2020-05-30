Police kills teenager after protests against George Floyd’s murder spread across U.S

By News Desk

The ongoing protests against the alleged murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, who was pinned to the ground by the knee of a white officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States (US) before passing on, has spread to other cities after law enforcement officers’ stray bullet hit a male teenager that later died.

Following death of the 19-year-old man, who was killed after police fired shots into a crowd of people protesting against Floyd’s death, in Detroit, Michigan, several other youths have taken to the streets across US to express their displeasure over alleged persistent inhuman treatment from law enforcement.

After the male teenager was confirmed dead on Saturday, the protest gathered momentum and this forced the state governor to declare a State of Emergency and placed the military police units on standby like other governors to quell disorder across the country.

As gathered, hundreds of protesters in Atlanta, Georgia, confronted police officers outside Cable News Network (CNN) headquarters, chanting: “Quit your jobs’, and one protester climbed on top of the CNN sign and waved a “Black Lives Matter” flag. Others threw bottles at officers, striking some of them. No officers appeared to get hurt.

In Washington DC, the US Secret Service ordered the White House to be locked down for about an hour on Friday evening due to people outside the gates protesting, according to NBC News.

And in Lafayette Park, protesters were sighted with different banners “No justice, no peace”.

In Brooklyn, crowds of demonstrators chanted at police officers lined up outside the Barclays Centre. There were several moments of struggle, as some in the crowd pushed against metal barricades and police pushed back.

Scores of water bottles flew from the crowd toward the officers, and in return police sprayed an eye-irritating chemical at the