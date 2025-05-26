Police kills six kidnappers, arrests 12 others in Abuja, Adamawa

The Abuja and Adamawa Police Commands have killed no fewer than six kidnappers and arrested 12 others, recovering arms and ammunition from the suspects after clashes in the states.

A breakdown of the statistics revealed that one of the kidnappers, who had been terrorizing residents of Abuja, was killed while five others were neutralized in Adamawa after a gun duel with the law enforcement officers.

These statistics were released on Monday by spokesperson for both commands through a statement made available to newsmen in the states.

In Abuja, the operatives of the FCT Police Command, in a coordinated joint operation dismantled the notorious armed robbery and car hijacking syndicate known for a string of high-profile robberies, vehicle thefts and other crimes across the country’s seat of power.

Acting on credible intelligence, the operatives intercepted the gang as they prepared to strike an unsuspecting victim around Maitama axis of the FCT.

As gathered, the gunmen engaged the law enforcement officers in gun duel upon sighting the policemen around the crime scene along the road.

During the engagement, one of the gang’s most wanted suspects, Abdulmininu Bello popularly called Babanle, was killed while seven members of the armed group were apprehended at the scene, including Isiaka Adamu, another ex-convict and Abdullahi Isah.

Exhibits recovered from the scene include four AK-47 rifles, two locally made pistols with ten rounds of live 9mm ammunition, eleven rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition, one locally made shotgun, 2004 Toyota Camry LE, and a red boxer motorcycle,

In Jigawa, the Police rescued an 80-year-old kidnap victim, Hajiya Hajara, and neutralized five members of a kidnapping gang who engaged the law enforcement officers in to wade off their threats.

Recently, intelligence at the Command’s disposal revealed that a group of about twelve armed bandits, had abducted the elderly woman from her residence in Sarbi Village, Minjibir Local Government Area, Kano, and had attempted to escape through Jigawa State.

In a swift and coordinated response, combined teams of police operatives attached to the Jigawa State Command mobilized alongside other local security outfits stormed the suspected criminal hideouts between Danzomo and Medi villages