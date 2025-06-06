Police kills robber during face-off in Anambra

Residents of Agulu-Ezechukwu community can now heave a sigh of relief after officers attached to the Anambra Command dismantled a criminal camp in the area, neutralizing a member of the notorious armed robbery gang terrorizing the town.

The deceased was killed inside the forest during a seven-hour gun duel between the officers and suspects from the criminal gang, who later fled the scene, leaving the neutralized member behind.

The operation, conducted by police-led joint security operatives comprising the Department of State Services, Army, Navy, Civil Defence, and Anambra State Vigilante members in the early hours of the day, resulted in the recovery of various stolen items from the criminal camp.

Some of the items recovered during the exercise, which took place in Aguta Local Government Area, include one ash-colored Toyota Sienna with registration number EKY 03 FF, one unregistered white Mazda Hilux, one motorcycle, household and kitchen items such as pots, gallons, groceries, sleeping mattresses, mechanical tools, clothes, and other incriminating materials.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this on Friday, the operation was carried out following complaints from residents who had reported a series of robbery activities orchestrated by the gang members.

Ikenga added that operatives are still combing the area for possible arrests of other fleeing suspects, noting the presence of fresh bloodstains in the vicinity.

The command further reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and working with sister agencies to curb criminal activities across the state.