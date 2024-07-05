Police kills nine kidnappers, recovers arms, others in Lagos

After two weeks of intelligence gathering, the Lagos Police Command has killed no fewer than nine kidnappers and recovered arms as well as ammunition during a face-off in Ladipo axis of the State.

Meanwhile, two of the kidnappers were reported to have escaped with gunshot injuries during the gunbattle that lasted for several minutes on Ojekunle Street in Mushin Local Government Area of the state.

After the gun duel, the police recovered from the scene four AK-47 rifles, four locally-made semi-automatic pistols, nine AK47 magazines, three walkie-talkies, one Point Of Sale (POS) machine.

Also recovered by the law enforcement agency were two operational vehicles including one black Toyota 4Runner and a blue Lexus RX350, as well as, a loudspeaker inside the vehicles.

A resident of the community who spoke anonymously told The Guild that the gun battle lasted for several minutes, with sounds of gunshot enveloping the community.

He added that the clash occurred before the wee hours of the night, forcing many traders and residents to scamper for safety to avoid sustaining gunshot wounds.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the number of kidnappers killed during the clashes between the police and the gunmen on Friday, said that the kidnappers were neutralized yesterday evening.

He added that investigations have commenced to apprehend the fleeing suspects, for prosecution in accordance with the law.

Hundeyin disclosed that the achievement recorded by the police was the result of two weeks of investigation embarked upon after receiving an intelligence from reliable sources.

“Our intelligence gathering assets yielded very credible and actionable intelligence about a dangerous and very notorious gang of kidnappers planning to kidnap some high net-worth individuals in Lagos.

“Upon receipt of this intelligence about two weeks ago, the CP, Adegoke Fayoade, directed the Command’s tactical teams to commence work on it.

“During investigation, they followed up closely, monitored dutifully and were able to determine that the gang was going to strike yesterday in Ladipo area of Lagos State. With the benefit of this information, we were able to proactively prepare for them and more or less laid an ambush for them.

“The kidnappers who were caught unawares would not give up easily as they engaged the police officers in a shoot-out. They of course bowed to the superior fire power of the police”.

“It is worthy of note that the Command had been on the trail of this gang for the past eight months for their numerous kidnapping of wealthy individuals in Isolo, Okota, Ejigbo and Ladipo areas of Lagos State. We are proud to declare that their reign of terror has effectively come to an end.

“This breakthrough is in addition to several other breakthroughs we have made in recent times in identifying and apprehending gangs of kidnappers and armed robbers while planning their crimes. Many of these were not made public so as to protect the identity of members of the public that made the information available.

“We urge everyone including medical practitioners to be on the lookout for anyone with gunshot injuries and promptly inform the nearest police station or call any of our emergency numbers if they come across any. We also use this medium to call on other well meaning Lagosians not to hesitate in giving us information when they suspect anything amiss around them to enable us act appropriately and swiftly. On our part, we promise to continue to prioritize their safety and security”.