Police kills four suspected kidnappers in Katsina

By News Desk

In a bid to end activities of kidnappers in Nigeria, the country’s Police, Katsina command has killed four suspected kidnappers allegedly terrorising Karo, Gangamawa and Kwari villages of Dutsinma and Jibia Local Government Areas of the state.

Briefing journalists before the command headquarters in Katsina, the state police commissioner, CP Sanusi Buba noted that the suspects were allegedly armed with sophisticated weapons before the law enforcement officers launched a manhunt for them.

Buba explained that they were killed in their separate hideouts with many other kidnappers sustaining various bullet wounds and escaped from the hide into the dreaded Rugu Forest after engaging the officers.

According to the Commissioner, the four bandits were killed after an attack on the villages, an action that prompted a team comprising Operation Puff Adder, Sharan Daji and Vigilantes to lay an ambush against them.

Buba explained that in Karo and Gangamawa villages alone, a total of 60 cows, 99 sheep and one goat were recovered while in Kwari village, two AK47 Rifle along with one locally made rifle as well as 19 cows, 17 sheep and 34 goats were also recovered.