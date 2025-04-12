Police kills four kidnappers terrorizing Delta communities, recover arms

Residents of Delta State may now start to heave a sigh of relief after policemen attached to the Delta Command killed no fewer than four kidnappers who had been abducting and killing residents across the state.

The deceased four kidnappers including Abubakar Usman popularly called Shehu, were killed inside the forest during a gun duel along Asaba/Agbor express road while trying to avoid the police arrest.

As gathered, the kidnappers were discovered after collecting N15 million ransom from the family of a medical expert after abducting him and the driver around Issele-uku Area of the state.

The commissioner of Police CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, who confirmed the achievement, commended the gallantry of operatives of CP-SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT TEAM, a special squad setup to end gunmen actions in the state.

Abaniwonda, who noted that their braveness is worth emulating and urged other officers to emulate them, stressed that the achievement was possible through thorough investigation.

In a statement released by the Command spokesperson, Bright Edafe, on Saturday, the Police boss disclosed that the squad was led by ASP Julius Robinson.

According to the statement “Following the kidnap of a doctor at Issele-uku on the 6th April 2025 and his release on the 7th of April 2025 after collecting a ransom of N15 million from the medical doctor and the driver.

” In compliance with the said directive, the commander CP Special assignment team, ASP Julius Robinson led his team in a sting operation at about 2200hours of 10/04/2025 trailed and arrested one Abubakar Usman Popularly known as “Shehu” the suspect is the gang leader of a deadly kidnapping syndicate and responsible for series of kidnap at Ogwashi-uku, Ibusa, Ubuluku and environs and also responsible for the kidnap of the medical doctor and collected a ransom of N15 million

“They were also responsible for the kidnap of the wife and daughter of Godwin Anuka after killing him at Ogwashi-uku area as well. He also confessed to being responsible for the kidnap of a realtor Esther Ojoh at Ibusa whose corpse was later found on the 25th March 2025.

“Acting on his confession at about 1100hours of 11th April 2025, the suspect led operatives to their hideout, a forest along Asaba/Agbor express road between Okpanam and Issele-Asagba where on the process of searching the Area, suspect raised an alarm and fled to join his waiting gang members. The gang members engaged the team in a fierce gun duel during which four of the suspects including the said Usman Abubakar sustained serious gun shot injuries. Three AK-47 rifles, Ninety (90) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered. The injured suspect were taken to general hospital Ogwashi-uku where they were all confirmed dead”.