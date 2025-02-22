Police kills four kidnappers, rescues victims in Ogun

No fewer than four kidnappers have been neutralized and victims rescued by the Ogun Police Command after engaging the gunmen in a duel that lasted minutes along the Warewa axis of the state.

Aside from the four dead kidnappers, others were said to have escaped from the scene with gunshot wounds, leaving behind one locally made pistol with two cartridges, two daggers, ₦20,000, Tecno android phone, one solar power bank and three USB lights.

The gunmen were about kidnapping over 10 passengers inside a Paragon commercial vehicle with number plate BDG 753 YH, en route Lagos State when the policemen filed the abduction attempts on the road.

As gathered, the driver of the ill-fated bus, Morufu Adedeji, was beaten by the gunmen for preventing their operations through his antics during the attack.

The incident was confirmed by the Ogun Command spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, on Saturday to newsmen, saying the action of the policemen reaffirmed the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, commitment to ridding the area of criminal activities

She noted that the CP is strengthening security in the area, reinforcing tactical operatives to remain stationed at strategic flashpoints, in Arepo and heighten routine patrols to ensure the security of residents and commuters.

The spokesperson urged residents, especially medical practitioners, to report any individuals seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Citizens are also advised to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

According to her, “In a swift and well-coordinated response to a distress call, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Ogun State Police Command foiled a kidnap attempt along the Warewa axis of the Long Bridge on February 20, 2025, at about 2030hrs.

“A white Paragon commercial vehicle with registration number BDG 753 YH, driven by Morufu Adedeji and heading towards Lagos, was ambushed by unknown armed men at a lonely section of the road.

“The assailants, wielding firearms and dangerous weapons, forcefully halted the vehicle, pointed a gun at the driver, and began robbing passengers at gunpoint.

“During the attack, some passengers managed to escape through the rear door, which had been smartly and courageously opened by the driver. This act enraged the kidnappers, who then brutally assaulted the driver to the point of unconsciousness.

“Other motorists raised an alarm, which was swiftly intercepted by the Anti-Kidnapping Team on patrol.

“Upon arrival, the police operatives engaged the fleeing criminals in a gun duel. Four of the armed men were fatally injured, while others escaped with gunshot wounds into the surrounding forest”.