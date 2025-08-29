Police kills four kidnappers after gun duel in Anambra

Policemen attached to the Anambra State Police Command have killed no fewer than four kidnappers and rescued a victim who had been held hostage, following a clash with the gunmen in the state.

As gathered, the victim’s family had already paid ₦20 million in ransom, but the abductors refused to release him until the intervention of security operatives.

During the operation, conducted in collaboration with members of the Anambra State Vigilante Group (AVG), the officers recovered a cache of weapons, explosives, vehicles, and other incriminating materials from the kidnappers’ camp.

Among the items seized were two pump-action guns, one fabricated AK-47 rifle, one K2 assault rifle, a locally-made hunter’s gun, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), two empty gas cylinders, cables, a radio transmission set, three 50kg bags of rice, five mobile phones, identity cards, and sleeping materials.

Also recovered were a black Lexus RX 350 Jeep with registration number ACA 340 MA, and three Toyota Camry vehicles with number plates ABC 268 FQ, EKY 151 CD, FGG 706 ME, as well as another unregistered black Toyota Camry.

According to the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, the operation that led to the killing of the kidnappers took place in Awa, Orumba North Local Government Area.

Reacting to the successful operation, the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, stated that the command would continue its efforts until all criminal hideouts across the state are dismantled.

“The command remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring safety and security. Ndi Anambra should rest assured that follow-up operations are ongoing to arrest fleeing suspects and to completely destroy terrorist and kidnap camps in the state,” he said.