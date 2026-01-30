Police kills four bandits during clash in Benue

The Benue State Police Command has killed four suspected bandits during a gun battle at a police checkpoint in Orakam, Apa Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred when operatives of the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) engaged armed suspects who opened fire after resisting a routine stop-and-search exercise, resulting in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

The clash happened at about 5:00 pm on Thursday at a checkpoint in Orakam, where officers intercepted a black Golf 3 vehicle.

During the search, two of the occupants reportedly brought out AK-47 rifles and shot at the operatives in an attempt to escape arrest.

Police sources said the operatives responded decisively, neutralising four of the suspects, while one managed to flee into a nearby bush.

Items recovered from the scene include one AK-47 rifle, a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of live ammunition, the suspect vehicle, and items believed to be criminal charms.

Efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing suspect, as investigations into the incident continue.

The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Ifeanyi Emenari, commended the operatives for their bravery and professionalism, assuring residents of the command’s commitment to combating armed criminality and ensuring public safety across the state.