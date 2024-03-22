Police kills five kidnappers, rescues poultry manager in Ogun

The Ogun Police Command has killed no fewer than five kidnappers and rescued the manager of Flourishing Poultry Farm, Tunde Osifowokan, barely three days after his abduction by the gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Osifowokan, who was kidnapped by the gunmen during a raid on the poultry farm in Idowa, Odogbolu Local Government Area, was rescued after policemen neutralized the five kidnappers while three others were reported to have escaped with gunshot wounds during the face-off.

The Guild has earlier reported that masked gunmen stormed the poultry farm and abducted Osifowokan, who was said to be the farm owner’s younger brother, after been unable to get the his elder brother suspected to be the main target.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, who disclosed this yesterday, stated that the police had been on the trail of the armed men after report of their operation in the community.

Alamutu also confirmed that the victim, Osifowokan, was rescued unhurt and has been reunited with his family.

He said, “At about 4am on Thursday, our Anti-Kidnapping Unit stormed the kidnappers’ hideout at Odogbolu forest on the Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

“The kidnappers engaged the squad in a fierce gun battle during which five of them, out of about eight, were neutralised while the rest escaped with bullet wounds.

“Exhibits recovered from the dead among the kidnappers are cash sum of N1,185,070 suspected to be part of the ransom the kidnappers had collected.

“Other exhibits are one sword, cellphones, substances suspected to be hard drugs, charms, empty shells of AK47 riffle and sticks.”

The CP stated that the command has intensified efforts to apprehend all the fleeing suspects, warning that criminals intent on testing the strong resolve of the police in the state will face consequences

Meanwhile, the corpses of the kidnappers were deposited at the morgue of a General Hospital for autopsy.