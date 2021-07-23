Police kills bandit, set 11 abducted victims free in Zamfara

The Nigerian Police has disclosed that it has killed a notorious bandit terrorising residents of Zamfara State and that no fewer than 11 abducted victims were set free from their abductors’ den.

It said that the bandit, who had over the years terrorised residents, killing and abducting others, was killed along Sokoto road in Gusau, the state capital during a gun battle with operatives of the Zamfara Command.

The law enforcement agency explained that its operatives engaged the bandits, who begun shooting sporadically, when they attacked Gusau, Sokoto road at Dogon Karfe area of the state.

Confirming the death of the bandit, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Shehu, said that men of the command had swiftly responded to the scene after the bandits had abducted 12 innocent commuters and were about to take them to the forest.

Shehu, through a statement released yesterday in Zamfara, stated that the policemen had been able to overpower the bandits with their tactical prowess, and rescued 11 kidnap victims after the encounter.

According to him, at about 1:00 p.m, a large number of bandits blocked Gusau–Sokoto road at Dogon Karfe axis, making commuters scamper for safety.

“The police tactical operatives on patrol along the road quickly mobilized to the location. On arrival at the scene, the police were engaged in a gun duel by bandits who had already abducted innocent commuters and were about to take them into the forest. The operatives gallantly repelled them [bandits], deterring the hoodlums from the further onslaught on the commuters,” Shehu added

The police spokesman stated that the command is intensifying various search and rescue strategies to safely rescue the remaining other victims who were taken to the forest before Police’s arrival, adding that all the rescued victims were reunited with their families.

He, however, added that the Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Rabiu, had reaffirmed the commitment and determination of the command to end the lingering security challenges in the state.

