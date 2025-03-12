Police kills bandit leader, arrests members in Kaduna

Police operatives have eliminated a notorious bandit leader, Salisu Mohammed, popularly called Dogo Saleh, during a tactical operation carried out by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

The operation, based on intelligence reports, targeted Mohammed and his gang, who have been terrorizing travellers along the Kaduna-Lokoja-Enugu highway.

During the operation by the police, some members of the gang were also arrested for prosecution on the case in accordance with the law.

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, who disclosed the success of the operation to newsmen, noted that the gang primarily operated in Rijana Forest, Kaduna State.

She further revealed that they were responsible for numerous abductions and killings within the seat of power recently.

On March 3, security forces tracked Dogo to Gidan Abe Forest as he attempted to move toward Bwari Area Council in the FCT.

During the confrontation, police operatives recovered an AK-49 rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds of live ammunition, and N3 million, believed to be proceeds from ransom payments.

A subsequent raid led officers to the bandits’ stronghold in Kwasau Forest, Kagarko LGA, Kaduna, which was under the control of another criminal leader, Abdu Musa, also called Kanabaro.

As police forces approached the hideout, the gang ambushed them, attempting to rescue their leader.

However, the operatives overpowered them in a fierce gunfight, forcing the bandits to retreat into the forest with gunshot wounds.

Mohammed was critically injured during the crossfire, reportedly shot by his own gang members. He was taken to Kubwa General Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The police confirmed that the gang had strong connections with the Ansaru terrorist group, particularly in weapons procurement.

The hideout was successfully dismantled, and while an inspector from the FCT Anti-Kidnapping Unit sustained minor injuries, he has since recovered.