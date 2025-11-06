Police kills bandit during clash in Kebbi

Operatives of the Kebbi State Police Command engaged in a gunfire exchange with suspected bandits who attacked Kwagware village in Arewa Local Government Area of the state.

The police responded after receiving a distress call from residents, resulting in the death of one bandit during the clash.

The officers, attached to Yeldu Division, reportedly confronted the bandits, believed to be members of the Lakurawa terrorist group, after they invaded the community, rustling an unspecified number of cows and robbing villagers of their mobile phones.

As gathered, the remaining bandits abandoned their operation, fleeing the scene with gunshot wounds to avoid being apprehended after one of their members was neutralized.

Confirming the incident, the Kebbi State Police Command stated that the encounter resulted from a coordinated operation between its personnel and local vigilante groups, who responded promptly after receiving reports of the attack.

The Command’s spokesperson, Nafiu Abubakar, added that an unregistered Boxer motorcycle was burnt by angry residents, and a Tecno phone was recovered at the scene.

“Our men displayed great professionalism and bravery in repelling the assault. The Command remains committed to ensuring that all those who escaped are tracked down,” Abubakar said in a statement.

He further noted that additional tactical teams, supported by military personnel and local vigilantes, had been deployed to the area to maintain calm and prevent any reprisal attacks.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bello Sani, commended the gallant efforts of the operatives and urged them to remain vigilant.

“The Command will continue its offensive against criminal gangs until every community in Kebbi enjoys lasting peace,” he stated.