Police kills 23-year-old man in Cross River

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has condemned the killing of a 23-year-old man, Onyekachi Moses, allegedly by a police officer in Calabar.

The tragic incident occurred on August 1, 2025, when Moses reportedly sustained severe injuries following what the state government described as the “reckless actions” of a police officer. He was rushed to the hospital but died days later.

In a statement on Friday, signed by the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Erasmus Ekpang, the governor ordered the immediate arrest and investigation of the officer implicated in the incident.

“The Government of Cross River State condemns in the strongest terms the tragic incident in which one Onyekachi Moses lost his life after sustaining injuries from the reckless actions of a police officer in Calabar,” the statement partly read.

Otu described the act as a violation of human dignity and an affront to justice, stressing that his administration would not condone impunity in any form.

“Those entrusted with protecting lives cannot become purveyors of fear and tragedy. Let it be known unequivocally: any officer who betrays this sacred duty will be made to face the full weight of the law,” the governor warned.

The government expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, assuring them that justice would not be denied.

“To the bereaved family, we extend our deepest sympathies and prayers in this painful hour. The Cross River State Government stands firmly by you, assuring that justice will not be delayed nor denied,” the statement added.

Otu also appealed to residents to remain calm and peaceful, promising that the memory of the deceased would be honoured with transparent accountability.