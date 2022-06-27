Police kill two robbery suspects, recover arms in Edo

The Police Command in Edo has killed no fewer than two suspected armed robbery gang members and recovered one locally-made pistol in Benin, Edo State capital.

The suspects were said to have been a part of a gang of armed robbers that attacked Rubec Oil and Gas Station, located off Murtala Mohammed Way in Benin, yesterday.

Confirming the incident through a news bulletin released by the command’s Deputy Spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu, on Monday, in Benin, one locally-made pistol and three live cartridges were said to have been recovered from the suspect at the scene.

Iwegbu said that on the receipt of the information, the Commander, Police Crack Team, immediately mobilised a team of police operatives and vigilantes to the scene.

According to the police spokesperson, the armed robbers were successfully trailed to a different location where they were carrying out another armed robbery operation.

“On sighting the team of security operatives, the armed robbers opened fire on them which led to a gun duel.

“In the process, the superior fire power of the security operatives hit two of the armed robbers while others escaped with various degrees of bullet injury.

“The two suspected armed robbers were taken to the Police Cottage Hospital in Benin city where they were confirmed dead by the doctor and their bodies deposited at the mortuary,” she said.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in Edo, Abutu Yaro, has directed that more efforts be made to arrest and prosecute the fleeing members of the robbery gang.

According to her, the commissioner reiterated his unwavering commitment to reduce criminal activities in the state and appealed to the public for timely information on the movement of criminals.

