Police kill two bandits in Oyo

The police have killed two bandits following a fierce battle involving the duo in Oyo State.

The security agency launched an attack against the terrorists at the hideout in farms in the state which resulted in a gun duel leading to the death of the two assailants and neutralizing the bandit’s operations in communities .

The enforcement was said to have been carried out at Elebe, Aleniboro areas in Atisbo Local Government on Monday to stall the terrorists planned overnight attack on the communities.

Police authorities explained that the action was also influenced by rising security concerns across parts of the state, including a recent kidnapping incident in Ibadan, stressing that the operation was aimed at forestalling further violence and protecting vulnerable rural communities from criminal incursions.

The command also worked with local security partners, including members of the Agbekoya group and community hunters familiar with the terrain.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, said that 6 intelligence revealed that about 10 armed men had hidden in the area, allegedly discussing plans to unleash violence on the village.

Ayanlade mentioned that the suspects were armed with sophisticated weapons and had positioned themselves to attack the community under the cover of darkness.

According to the police, officers were immediately deployed to the identified location after the report was escalated through the command structure. On arrival, security operatives encountered resistance as the suspects opened fire, leading to a shootout during which two of the bandits were neutralized, while others fled into nearby bushes with suspected gunshot injuries.

Following the encounter, the command said a thorough search of the area led to the recovery of weapons and other items, including a locally fabricated pistol, ammunition, suspected narcotics, mobile phones, and a bottle containing a substance believed to be a mixed drink. The area was subsequently secured to prevent further threats.

In an official statement, the police leadership commended the swift response of officers and the cooperation of local vigilantes, noting that the operation demonstrated the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing. The Commissioner of Police also acknowledged the support of the Kayode Egbetokun for providing strategic backing and logistics to enhance security operations in the state.

The command advised residents to remain vigilant and continue to share credible information with security agencies, stressing that community cooperation is essential in combating criminal activities. It assured the public that surveillance and combing operations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and ensure lasting safety in Elebe Village and surrounding communities.