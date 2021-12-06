Police kill two, arrest four others during robbery attack in Onitsha

No fewer than two robbers have been shot dead by the Police while four others were arrested during a robbery attack along Onitsha-Owerri road, Obosi, Anambra State.

The deceased were: Chinedu Okeri from Enugu and Chukwuebuka Orizu from Anambra State while the other arrested suspects were: Abuchi Osim from Enugu State, 21-years old Chinedu Ogunna, 16-years old Arinze Chukwu and 18-years old Ebuka Ayazie.

Confirming the incident, yesterday, the Police spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu, stated that the suspects were gunned down during fire exchange with police, adding that two locally made pistols, five cartridges and the tricycle that brought the gangsters to the crime scene were recovered.

“On 5th December, 2021, at about 0530 hours Anambra Police Command Operatives intercepted a three-man armed robbery gang operating around idemili flyover, Obosi by Onitsha-Owerri Road. The hoodlums who were about to rob passengers travelling in a Toyota Sienna van opened fire on sighting the police.

“The operatives responded swiftly gunning down two armed suspects, later identified as Chinedu Okeri ‘M’ from Enugu and Chukwuebuka Orizu from Anambra State while the third suspect, Abuchi Osim ‘M’ from Enugu State was arrested.

“In a follow up operation, the arrested suspect led the operatives to their criminal hideout in Atani Ogbaru LGA were Chinedu Ogunna ‘M’ 21yrs, Arinze Chukwu ‘M’ 16yrs and Ebuka Ayazie ‘M’ 18yrs were arrested. They claimed belonging to same cult group and armed robbery gang.” he said.

Ikenga restated the assurances of the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng that the Command which had since tightened its policing strategy, had also made same potent and dynamic response to emergency and security challenges across the state.

“We will not relent in safeguarding lives and properties of people in the state especially during this yuletide season and beyond. We enjoin law-abiding citizens to remain vigilant and continue to support security agencies with credible information in the fight against acts of crime and criminality in the State,” he added.

