Police kill two armed robbers terrorizing Lagos community

The Lagos Police Command has killed no fewer than two armed robbers for terrorizing residents in Apapa axis of the state.

The robbers were said to have engaged the police officers in a gun duel in a bid to escape arrest before they surrendered to the superior firepower of the police operatives.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed that one of the robbers identified as Sodiq popularly called Foreigner was recently released from prison.

He said that the other was identified as Habeeb popularly called Kiki and that they have both been wanted for terrorizing Ajegunle and environs before they were trailed to their hideout where they met their Waterloo.

In a statement released on Sunday, in Lagos, the Spokesperson disclosed that one Beretta pistol, one locally made revolver pistol with four rounds of 9mm live ammunition and one expended shell of ammunition were recovered from the robbers.

Hundeyin further urged youths in particular to desist from crimes, as the long arm of the law will always catch up with criminals no matter how long it takes.

