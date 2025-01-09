Police kill three kidnappers, rescue Tor Gajir, others in Benue

No fewer than three kidnappers were reported to have died and many victims were rescued after the gunmen and policemen attached to Benue Command clashed in the state.

As gathered, the clash occurred between the gunmen and the policemen deployed by the Command to go after abductors of Tor Gajir in Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the policemen stormed the gunmen’s hideout in Adikpo, following a tip-off from a suspect arrested over Tor Gajir’s abduction.

The Benue Police command confirmed the rescue and death of the three kidnappers yesterday through a statement made available to newsmen.

It noted that its officers carried out the successful rescue mission on December 31, 2024, saying this was after we had received a tip-off that led to the arrest of a suspect, Desmond Ahar.

According to the Command, His confession guided officers to their hideout in Adikpo, where a gunfight broke out during the operation, resulting in the deaths of three kidnappers, while others fled with injuries.

“Also, Tor Gajir was rescued unharmed and was promptly given medical attention to ensure his stability before reuniting with the family”, the police added.

Aside from the death, the law enforcement officers recovered two AK-47 rifles, six loaded magazines, and live ammunition at the scene.