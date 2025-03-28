Police kill notorious armed robber terrorizing Gombe communities

As part of efforts to intensify the fight against crime, the Gombe Police Command has killed a notorious armed robber, Gambo Isah, after both parties were engaged in a gun battle that spanned hours.

The confrontation unfolded when anti-violence squad detectives, acting on credible intelligence, raided Isah’s residence in Jaja village alongside professional hunters.

As gathered, after sighting the security operatives, the suspect rushed to his hut and came out wielding an AK-47rifle which he shot at them.

Reports indicate that after a fierce exchange of gunfire, Isah was shot in the left leg and was rushed to Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe where he was later pronounced dead by a medical personnel on duty.

The incident was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer, Buhari Abdullahi, who stated that the security agency recovered an AK-47 rifle, five rounds of 7.6mm live ammunition, and a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle from the scene and residence of the suspect.

Elsewhere in Gombe, police arrested two armed robbers and motorcycle snatchers, 36 years old Daniel Hamma and 32 years old Garba Usman, following a violent robbery few days ago.

The duo attacked 28 years old Hamza Billa near the High Court Complex bypass road, inflicting serious injuries and stealing his red Boxer motorcycle.

Abdullahi stated, “The robbers blocked the road, attacked and inflicted various degrees of serious injury.”

The PPRO noted that a swift response from the Pantami Division patrol team, led by Isah Dabo, resulted in the tracking and apprehending of the suspects along the bypass highway, recovering the stolen motorcycle and additional evidence.

Other items recovered from the suspects include another blood-stained Boxer motorcycle, spare parts, and police accoutrements from Usman’s home.

During interrogation of the suspect by the police, they confessed to multiple crimes, including an earlier robbery and murder at the same location.

In a separate incident on the same day, police from Kwami Division arrested Abubakar Mohammed at Kurugu Market for possessing an unregistered motorcycle and a fabricated master key.

Abdullahi noted that the case is under investigation. He said, “Upon interrogation, [he] voluntarily confessed being an expert in motorcycle theft,”

The Gombe Police Command praised the public’s cooperation in assisting the police carry out their duties effectively to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the state.

The spokesman stated, “The command appreciates the timely reports of incidents from the members of the public.”

He further urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station as investigations into all cases continue.